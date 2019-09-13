Freshwater Festival Celebrates Local Biomes

By Bobby Bordelon

Food, crafts, music, and a series of activities designed to highlight the importance of "community togetherness and the enjoyment and preservation of beautiful creeks, rivers, lakes, forests, and wildlife in West Virginia" can be expected on Saturday, September 14, as the 15th Annual Freshwater Folk Festival comes to White Sulphur Springs.

"The purpose of the event is two-fold; to give people an opportunity to have a good time together with entertainment and all kinds of fun activities and it's also an educational situation, where people can learn a whole lot more about the environment and aquatic biomes and wildlife and our habitat and so forth," said Larry Davis, one of the event's organizers. "All of these are done in a way that makes it really interesting, as opposed to reading a book about it or something."

