Ronceverte City Council Discusses Wall Murals, Urban Deer Hunt, More

By Bobby Bordelon

Ronceverte City Council declined to approve an urban deer hunt program, heard a presentation on murals throughout the city, and more during their Monday, September 9, meeting.

The urban deer hunting program, run by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), allows permitted residents to hunt deer with a bow or crossbow inside of the city in order to reduce the overall population.

Read more in the Tuesday, September 10, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.