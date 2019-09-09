Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority Chair Deborah Phillips Addresses Recent Ethics Commission Advisory Opinion

By Leah Tuckwiller

On Thursday, September 5, the West Virginia Ethics Commission released a series of rulings on recent requests, including two that likely concern the Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority.

The reqesters' identities and the name of the county airport authority are kept confidential in the rulings, but discussion at GVAA meetings would suggest that the two rulings concern members who have ties to The Greenbrier.

Read more in the Monday, September 9, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.