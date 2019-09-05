Another Protester Locked To Mountain Valley Pipeline Equipment At Water Crossing Sight

By Leah Tuckwiller

Another protester was locked to Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) machinery this morning, according to a release from Appalachians Against Pipelines (AAP).

According to the release, other supporters gathered a mile east of Rainelle on Route 60, but the protester was locked to equipment on the opposite side of the river. Visibility of the site from the road is low.

Read more in the Thursday, September 5, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.