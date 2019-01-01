Parade Of Lights Returns To Honor 9/11

By Bobby Bordelon

The annual Parade of Lights is returning to Fairlea and Lewisburg on Wednesday, September 11, to honor the memories of the many emergency responders who sacrificed their lives assisting others during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

"This is in remembrance of and a tribute to those that lost their lives. We run that risk everyday as well," explained Jeff Doss, a representative of the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department and one of the event's organizers. "The relationship we have between fire, law, and EMS is important, they're a really, really tight bunch," Doss said. "Everybody knows everybody. ... [Typically], when we get together, someone is having a bad day, so this is the only opportunity for us to get together and do something that [helps people not] forget what happened and enjoy our company."

Read more in the Wednesday, September 4, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.