Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority Considers Investigation, FOIA

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority held a special meeting on Tuesday, September 3, to provide the public with updates on issues that have arisen since the last meeting.

The meeting began with quick updates on equipment sales and compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulation compliance, which the airport officially meets as of the runway painting which took place at the end of August. The FAA has granted GVA a one-year extension on runway crack repair projects, which are already in early planning stages.

