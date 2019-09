By Bobby Bordelon

The 13th Annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Poker Run is fast approaching on Saturday, September 7, providing a fun way to raise money for students throughout the local area.

Beginning in 2007, the poker run commemorates the memory of Lindsey Raines by raising scholarship money for the students who come after her.

