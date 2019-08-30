Pipeline Fighters Cited Following Lawn Protest

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) protesters who locked themselves to machinery and were removed on Thursday, August 29, have been cited for trespassing related to pipeline construction.

According to a press release from Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, "at approximately 7 a.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of trespassing involving pipe line construction property on Lawn Road at Dawson."

Read more in the Friday, August 30, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.