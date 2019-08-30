Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority Representative Phillips Shares Concerns Over Commissioner McClung, Airport

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Commission received a public comment from Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority Chairman Debra Phillips, approved the first two projects relating to the White Sulphur Springs TIF, and more during the Tuesday, August 27, meeting.

Phillips approached the commission with public comment, alleging that Commissioner Mike McClung has been engaging employees, managers, and board members outside of the bounds of his position as a commissioner.

Read more in the Friday, August 30, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.