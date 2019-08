By Bobby Bordelon

A sexual assault case dating back to 1984 was resolved by a jury trial on Wednesday, August 28, with a not guilty verdict.

Wilburn Lawrence Baldwin Jr., 64, was indicted on one count of felony sexual assault in the third degree in February 2018 on an alleged assault of a then fourteen-year-old. Baldwin was 29 at the time of the alleged incident.

