Greenbrier Files Suit Against Goodman-Gable-Gould Adjusters International

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier and several affiliated organizations filed a suit in the Eastern District of Virginia against an insurance adjuster, Goodman-Gable-Gould Adjusters International (GGG) to prevent further payments and to seek compensatory damages for GGG's "poor quality" work.

The case revolves around insurance claims for the hotel after the flood 2016 for damages to The Greenbrier Sporting Club, the Oakhurst development, The Greenbrier golf course, the famous Old White TPC Course, the Oakhurst Course, and loss of revenue from the cancellation of the 2016 Greenbrier Classic PGA TOUR tournament, resulting in tens of millions of dollars of damages.

