Lewisburg Fire Department Installing Fire Hydrants For Safety, Insurance

By Bobby Bordelon

Sharp-eyed residents of Lewisburg might have noticed members of the Lewisburg Fire Department doing construction rather than fighting fires over the past several weeks. This construction has led to eight new fire hydrants speckled throughout the city, with a few more on the way.

Lewisburg first installed "fire plugs" in the city following the great fire of 1897, giving people quick water access during an emergency. As of August 27, eight new hydrants have been installed, on Farm Road, Belgian View Estates, Anderson Road, Anderson Estates Road, Feamster Road, Meadow Lane, East Bailey Road, and Harper Road.

