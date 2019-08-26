'Hidden Figure' Celebrates 101 Years

By Leah Tuckwiller

Happy 101st birthday to Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson, who was born in White Sulphur Springs on August 26, 1918. Johnson, a computer for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and its predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), was instrumental in sending astronauts to orbit Earth and to the moon.

Johnson displayed a gift for numbers early in her life, and when it became clear that the Greenbrier County school system – which at the time was still segregated and only allowed African American students to attend school through the eighth grade – was not going to be enough for her, the family moved to Institute, where young Katherine could continue to attend school. Johnson entered high school at West Virginia State College (now West Virginia State University) at age 10 and graduated at 14.

