Lewisburg Mayor White Pens Poem For Start Of School, City Council Holds Meeting

By Bobby Bordelon

Before the beginning of the Lewisburg City Council meeting on August 20, Mayor Beverly White wished a good school year for each of the students returning to class. As the city prepared for regular business, including new awards won, discussion around the Greenbrier Community School, and several grants, White penned a poem for parents, asking them to help make the schools a good place to grow up.

"I talked to a young man this summer who is headed to the eastern middle school this year," said White. "He's afraid because the kid that bullied him is headed there too. I tried to encourage him to be himself, to walk with confidence, and to hold his head up high. The encounter inspired me to write this poem as an open letter to parents before school starts:"

Parents everything that is taught at home will be taken to school

Please be sure your children know the golden rule.

No child should be made to feel less

Every child should know and feel happiness

Parents don't allow your child to be a bully in your home

Help them understand everyone has a right to be who they are

No matter where they come from

Their lives won't be any better you know

If they are not taught respect as they go

As they go through life.

Our children need to feel that they are safe each day

They need to know no harm will come their way

Especially at school

Help us make this world a better place

Let's put a smile on every child's face

Because they are all somebody's child

How do you want your child to be treated?

Read more in the Friday, August 23, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.