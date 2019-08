By Bobby Bordelon

Efforts to build a community and visitors center for Rainelle will receive an extra boost with the Radiothon, a fundraiser looking to "raise the building for a better tomorrow."

The event, hosted by 103.1 The Bear and coordinated by Andy Pendleton, will feature wagon rides, a flea market, crafts, food, and more.

