Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority Hears Updates On Projects, Equipment, More

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority (GVAA) held a regular meeting on Tuesday, August 20, to consider updates on Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspection and regulation compliance, equipment sales, rental car leases, Landings restaurant, and the manufacture of a new fire truck, as well as to address the reasons for the emergency meeting held Monday, August 12.

Chairman Deborah Phillips called the meeting to order and opened the floor to public comment from two speakers signed in, Stephen Snyder and Frank Tuckwiller.

