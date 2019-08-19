Warrant Execution Leads To Arrest On Possession, Illegal Trash Disposal

By Leah Tuckwiller

A Ronceverte man has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and unlawful disposal of litter.

On Thursday, August 15, Corporal S.W. Hudnall of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant at the residence of Gary Ray Blankenship, 33, based on a recorded statement from an informant. During the search of the residence, Hudnall found four "green plants believed to be marijuana" hanging in the bedroom, as well as "approximately 500 small baggies and two sets of digital scales typically used in the illegal drug trade," according to the criminal complaint.

