Storbakken Sentenced in Greenbrier County Circuit Court For Sexual Abuse

By Bobby Bordelon

The case against Corey Storbakken for sexual abuse against a child ended with a sentencing hearing in Greenbrier County Circuit Court on Monday, August 12, under Judge Robert Richardson.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department initially arrested Storbakken in 2012 and charged him with two counts of first-degree sexual assault. Later in 2015, a grand jury indicted him on three counts of sexual assault in the first degree and three counts of sexual abuse by a parent or custodian.

