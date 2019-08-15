Jamey Johnson At State Fair Of West Virginia After Alabama Cancellation

By Leah Tuckwiller

The State Fair of West Virginia has announced that Alabama will not be able to perform their Friday, August 16, show. However, the Friday show slot will be filled by Jamey Johnson, with tickets on sale now.

"The group Alabama regrets that they will not be appearing in Lewisburg, WV, this Friday. Randy Own, the lead singer is being treated for cluster migraines and vertigo and is under doctor's orders not to perform. The group was to appear in Lewisburg, WV, at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 16, and PNC Bank Arena in Holmdel, NJ on Saturday, August 17. The band Alabama was looking forward to performing for the fans on the 50th Anniversary Tour and apologize for the inconvenience," said Tony Conway, Onctourage Management Nashville, Tennesse.

Read more in the Thursday, August 15, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.