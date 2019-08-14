Greenbrier County Commission Approves SportsPlex Bid, Tincher Voices Opposition

By Bobby Bordelon

Discussion around the Greenbrier County Sportplex and a $1 million bid on the project, White Sulphur Springs emergency services, new hires in offices across the county, and more were among the topics considered in the Tuesday, August 13, meeting of the Greenbrier County Commission.

The commission voted to accept a bid for mass grading on the site of the future SportsPlex, a planned 140-acre sports park that would feature four baseball diamonds, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, an archery field, a walking trail, horseshoes, disc golf, and an eventual amphitheater for concerts. Construction on the facility has been ongoing for the past two years.

Read more in the Wednesday, August 14, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.