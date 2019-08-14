Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority Approves Runway Painting

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority held an emergency meeting on Monday, August 12, to approve funds for projects required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Emergency meetings such as this are called "for the purpose of addressing an unexpected event which requires immediate attention because it poses ... an imminent material financial loss or other imminent substantial harm to a public agency, its employees, or the members of the public which it serves," according to §6-9A-2C of West Virginia State Code.

Read more in the Wednesday, August 14, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.