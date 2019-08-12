Department Of Natural Resources Conducts White-Tail Deer Survey

By Bobby Bordelon

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) is taking a look at the white-tail deer population in southern West Virginia, giving one more resource to pull from when determining how many and what kind of deer each hunter can take home.

"This is part of our white-tail deer management plan," explained Todd Dowdy, district wildlife biologist for DNR District IV. "This is just one of the tools in the toolbag to help manage the deer population and gives us more information we can use to set up harvest strategies, so we make better decisions on bag limits."

