Veterans Seek DAV Volunteer Drivers

By Bobby Bordelon

Veterans unable to get to medical appointments are currently looking for volunteers, drivers, and help from West Virginians able to donate time. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Transportation Network is a congressionally-chartered charity created in 1987. In West Virginia however, the volunteer transportation network only recently began operations. As a result, the organization is looking for dedicated volunteers to help veterans get to the medical help they need a deserve.

"I've been a disabled veteran for about eight years now," explained local veteran Dan Schmidt. "I live in the town of Union, I moved closer to my daughter. I couldn't find transportation to my appointments. From that point, that meant I wouldn't see my physician, I wasn't getting my medications for the Parkinson's that I suffer from. ... I have to see the physician two, sometimes three times a month. But at times, I can't get there for three months and I can't find transportation."

Read more in the Friday, August 9, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.