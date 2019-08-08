Applications For 2016 Flood Hazard Mitigation Project Move Forward

By Bobby Bordelon

Those hoping for the West Virginia Flood Hazard Mitigation program to provide much-needed funds to many victims of the flood of 2016 have a new reason to hope for relief; the residential mitigation projects are currently under consideration by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), after waiting for two years behind infrastructure and commercial projects on a state priority list.

"The infrastructure projects were the initial priority and with all the media assistance ... to get the word out to the public, [and because of] public pressure and flood committee pressure, they changed the priorities to housing," said Paula Brown, deputy director of Greenbrier County Homeland Security & Emergency Management Agency.

