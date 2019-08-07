Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center Project Supported By Several Cities, Organizations

By Bobby Bordelon

Ronceverte, on Monday, August 5, became the fourth city to declare its support for the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center, which seeks to establish a home base for water-based recreation, training, and more.

The aquatic center plans for more than a single community pool; the building would have three different pools, classrooms, party rooms, terraces, and more.

