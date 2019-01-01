Ronceverte City Council Advances Water Projects, Resolves Not To Pay Hypothetical Ransom, And Allows Bucket Drives

By Bobby Bordelon

Amid a golden hour thunderstorm, Ronceverte City Council aprroved ordinances relating to the upcoming water projects, united against a potential IT attack, proclaimed support for the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center, received an update on the 2020 census, and approved bucket drives on Monday, August 5.

A series of ordinances concerning financing for ongoing water infrastructure were passed by City Council, allowing the project to move forward.

Read more in the Tuesday, August 6, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.