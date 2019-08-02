German Photographer With Connection To Greenbrier County On Display At Carnegie Hall

By Bobby Bordelon

One exhibit currently on display in Carnegie Hall features a late German artist and photographer with a surprising connection to Greenbrier County.

Annie Friedman of Königstein, Germany, began her photography career with a single photo shot from an underground water tunnel, through water to capture the front of what appears to be a castle at first, but is an aquarium. She submitted the picture to a photography contest, not expecting anything, but ended up winning, leading to a successful, full career.

Read more in the Friday, August 2, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.