Ronceverte Man Pleads In Federal Court

By Theresa Flerx

A Ronceverte man plead guilty in the West Virginia Southern District Court to "one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, and quantities of methamphetamine and hydromorphone" in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 841(a)(1).

James Broyles, represented by William S. Winfrey II, entered his guilty plea on July 30 in the Bluefield courtroom.

