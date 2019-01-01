Greenbrier County Overdose-Murder Case Resolved After Delivery Plea Deal

By Bobby Bordelon

A murder case involving an overdose death in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court was resolved on Tuesday, July 31, under Judge Robert Richardson.

David Canaday Jr. was initially indicted for murder and delivery of a controlled substance, one count of methamphetamine and one count for fentanyl in 2018. In 2019, he was indicted on a additional count of delivery of a controlled substance for methamphetamine. According to Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via, both cases stem from June 6, 2017, on which Canaday delivered methamphetamine to the victim on the Greenbrier County side of Alderson at two separate times. The victim later overdosed and passed away.

Read more in the Wednesday, July 31, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.