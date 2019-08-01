Two Arrested For Alderson Drug Sales

By Leah Tuckwiller

An Alderson couple, Larry and Wanda Jennings, have been arrested in connection with the sale of illegal drugs following a search executed on their home.

On Tuesday, July 30, Alderson Chief of Police Jeremy Bennett noticed while on routine patrol that a trash truck typically used for tipping dumpsters was stopped in front of a private residence in Alderson. Bennett saw the male driver exit the truck and enter the residence, then exit the residence and reenter his truck about five minutes later.

