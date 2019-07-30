WVSOM Students Give Service To Greenbrier County Schools, Agencies

By Leah Tuckwiller

Students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine gathered for an early start on Saturday morning, July 27, to do a day of service at the beginning of the school year.

First- and second year medical students participated in community service works in Greenbrier County, as a way to connect with the area in which they will live while at the osteopathic school. For the projects, the school partners with United Way of Greenbrier Valley, which sets up work sites through their own partners.

