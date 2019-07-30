Justin Moore Prepares For State Fair Of West Virginia

By Leah Tuckwiller

With the State Fair of West Virginia just over a week away, tickets are still available to 10 nights of 10 concerts, including country artist Justin Moore.

The West Virginia Daily News had the opportunity to talk with Moore about his concert, his music, and his brand new album, "Late Nights And Longnecks," which became available Wednesday, July 26.

Read more in the Tuesday, July 30, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.