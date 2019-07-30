Department Of Homeland Security, Lewisburg Will Renegotiate Grant

By Bobby Bordelon

The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS) has "temporarily waived" a grant award suspension to the city of Lewisburg after city officials were able to get in touch with DHS officials.

The grant award suspension is the first step to resolving an emergency for the city; on July 19, DHS sent a letter to Lewisburg, requiring it pay back approximately $250,000 in grants. The situation occurred as a result of lack of communication between DHS and the city. Previously, DHS issued two grants to Lewisburg. After conducting a monitoring visit, DHS found the city out of compliance with federal regulations, and attempted to put the city on an improvement plan. However, DHS did not receive a response, and this ultimately resulted in another letter from DHS suspending the grant awards.

Read more in the Tuesday, July 30, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.