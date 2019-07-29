Three Different Individuals Arrested For Violent Crimes In Greenbrier County, Including Assault
By Leah Tuckwiller, Theresa Flerx, and Bobby Bordelon
Three individuals have been transported to Southern Regional Jail over the past week, for several violent crimes in Greenbrier County, including brandishing a deadly weapon, multiple malicious assaults, including an incident where a man allegedly ran over a victim with his car.
A Quinwood man has been charged with burglary, domestic assault, and brandishing a deadly weapon following an alleged altercation in the victim's home.
Read more in the Monday, July 29, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.