Lewisburg Responds After Department Of Homeland Security Suspends Grant

By Bobby Bordelon

Officials and representatives called for a special meeting in the city of Lewisburg, addressing an emergency letter received from the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS) that could result in the city being ineligible for federal grants.

The situation occurred as a result of lack of communication between DHS and the city. Previously, DHS issued two grants to Lewisburg, totaling approximately $250,000.

Read more in the Friday, July 26, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.