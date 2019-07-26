Writ Of Execution Against Justice Property Vacated In Greenbrier County Circuit Court

By Bobby Bordelon

A writ of execution against Governor and owner of The Greenbrier Jim Justice was vacated by the request of the plaintiff in the case, according to a new filing in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court.

The case originates with a suit brought against Justice by Siemens Financial Services filed in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Middlesex Vicinage, under Judge Lisa M. Vignuolo. Siemens is a New Jersey based business that is involved with financing and leasing various types of equipment.

