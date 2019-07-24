Greenbrier County Commission Hears CVB, Census Presentations
By Bobby Bordelon
The Greenbrier County Commission heard updates from the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor's Bureau (CVB), with one commissioner voicing dissatisfaction with the organization, heard a presentation on the 2020 census, and agreed to donate a county vehicle during the Tuesday, July 23, regular meeting.
CVB Executive Director Kara Dense and Treasurer Brad Tuckwiller gave a report on the current state of the CVB, including its current activities and financial outlook.
