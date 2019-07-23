Virginia Man Arrested For Possession, Obstructing

By Leah Tuckwiller

A Virginia man has been charged with obstructing and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on I-64 in Lewisburg on Monday, July 22.

According to the criminal complaint, Cpl. S.T. Rodoussakis and Ptlm. G.M. Tate of the Lewisburg Police Department were running stationary radar near mile market 169 on I-64 when they caught a vehicle driving westbound at approximately 82 miles per hour. Redoussakis turned on emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop.

Read more in the Tuesday, July 23, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.