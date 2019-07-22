Flash Flood Watch Declared For West Virginia

By Bobby Bordelon

Rain and thunderstorms came to the Greenbrier Valley on Sunday, July 21, with no plan to leave anytime soon. According to the National Weather Service, the rain is likely to continue through Tuesday.

A "severe" and "urgent" flash flood watch was issued for southeastern West Virginia by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, VA, cautioning West Virginians and Virginians to be careful during the downpour.

