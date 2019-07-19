Local Banks Respond To Judgement Against Justice

By Bobby Bordelon

According to filings in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court, several banks have responded to notices of a judgment against Governor and owner of The Greenbrier Jim Justice II.

The judgment originates with a suit brought against Justice by Siemens Financial Services filed in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Middlesex Vicinage, under Judge Lisa M. Vignuolo. Siemens is a New Jersey based business that is involved with financing and leasing various types of equipment.

