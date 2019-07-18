America In Bloom Judges Arrive In Lewisburg

By Bobby Bordelon

On Monday, July 15, Lewisburg In Bloom committee members and volunteers cleaned the streets ahead of the American In Bloom judges' visit.

"What participating in this program does for us is [allowing] us to come together as a community to show our pride in Lewisburg, to take care of Lewisburg, and really make it shine," explained Recorder Shannon Beatty during the July 16 City Council meeting. "We all know how special it is, but it allows us to show everyone else that pride."

