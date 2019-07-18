Bostic Finises Sentence, Awaits Hearing For Charges

By Bobby Bordelon

A man who plead guilty to sexual assault of a minor was released from Anthony Correctional Center and placed on supervised release as of Wednesday, July 17. Andrew Bostic, 20, however, was also placed on bond as a result of a February indictment of sexual assault in the second degree for an alleged incident unrelated to the previous conviction.

Overseen by Circuit Court Judge Robert Richardson in Greenbrier County, Bostic plead guilty in June 2018 to two counts of sexual assault in the third degree against a 12-year-old girl in Rainelle.

