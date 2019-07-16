Ronceverte Approves Water Rate Increase

By Bobby Bordelon

A quick meeting of the Ronceverte City Council saw water rates raised on Monday, July 15.

In February, council increased water rates in order to finance major repairs to water infrastructure throughout the city, including lines replacement, hydrants, water tanks, and more. However, a rate increased passed in Lewisburg's water rates pushed Ronceverte to consider water rates a second time. Lewisburg, Ronceverte, and several other cities in Greenbrier County, are currently upgrading and updating water infrastructure in order to reduce unaccounted for water leaking out of the system. Ronceverte receives its water from Lewisburg, requiring the city to reconsider rates.

Read more in the Tuesday, July 16, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.