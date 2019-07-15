Greenbrier Independent, Predecessor Of WV Daily News, Covers The Greenbrier Ghost

By Bobby Bordelon

In 1897, The Greenbrier Independent reported on the murder of Zona Shue and the subsequent investigation of her husband emerging from an accusation made from beyond the grave.

The story of Shue, known to most now as the Greenbrier Ghost, has been told by many, including in "The Greenbrier Ghost and other Strange Stories" by Dennis Dietz and a recent interpretation by Comedy Central's "Drunk History," but the original reporting by the Greenbrier Independent, as The West Virginia Daily News used to be known, was key to telling the story.

