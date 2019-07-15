Lewisburg Man Arrested On Five Counts Of Solicitation Of A Minor

By Bobby Bordelon

A Lewisburg man was arrested on solicitation of a minor via a computer charges on Thursday, July 11.

"Corporal Steven W. Hudnall with the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department received an email from the West Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force referencing a child pornography incident that had occurred in Greenbrier County," reads the complaint. Hudnall previously attended training to combat internet crimes against children through the ICAC Division of the state police.

