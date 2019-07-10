Woman Arrested, Allegedly Brandished Knife While Talking To Police Trooper

By Bobby Bordelon

An encounter between a state police trooper and Heavan Rejoice Forren led to her arrest on Monday, July 8.

According to a criminal complaint filed on July 8, Trooper First Class J.C. Mann of the West Virginia State Police was dispatched to Fairlea in order to find a female in a white top and jeans "walking towards the hospital, staggering into traffic," but was unsuccessful. Approximately 20 minutes later, another call to Greenbrier County Emergency Service notified Mann the woman had stopped at a Fairlea business.

Read more in the Wednesday, July 10, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.