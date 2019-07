By Leah Tuckwiller

The White Sulphur Springs City Council held a brief regular meeting on Monday, July 8, with Recorder Kathy Glover standing in for Mayor Bruce Bowling.

Clocking in at just over ten minutes, the meeting provided an update on the community center and swimming pool, city insurance, and zoning ordinances.

Read more in the Tuesday, June 9, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.