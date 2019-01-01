Ronceverte Police Chief Byer On Administrative Leave

By Bobby Bordelon

Ronceverte Police Chief J.R. Byer Jr. has been placed on administrative leave after a news report released a video of Byer apparently striking a man in custody, as the suspect was lying on the ground

The investigation comes in response to a news report from Haley Brown of WVVA. According to the report, the suspect, identified as Gavin Alderman, is handcuffed in the Ronceverte Police Station. Byer and Assistant Chief E.D. Vaught are also identified. Alderman briefly struggles and falls to the ground. Byer then approaches from across the room and appears to kick the suspect in the face. A timestamp on the video states this occurred on April 18, 2018.

