'Improperly Handled' Ambulance Funds Spark Lawsuit

Bobby Bordelon

A class action suit has been filed against the Monroe County Commission alleging funds collected from the special ambulance fund were improperly managed and asking the court to "issue immediate injunctive relief, declare [the commission] has improperly imposed fees..., and award damages in an amount sufficient to compensate ... residential unit owners in Monroe County."

In December 2016, Union Rescue's Board of Directors voted to merge with the Greenbrier Emergency Ambulance Service (GEAS). GEAS then received all of Union's ambulances and equipment and shut down operations in Union, claiming there were not enough calls to generate the revenue to pay for staffing the Union station. Because of this, there was hesitation among residents to contract ambulance services out to another company, asking for the county itself to establish an ambulance authority. Then-commissioner Shane Ashley explained that the county does not have the cash flow, the equipment, the personnel, or the ability to get a loan to acquire what the county would need to set up an ambulance authority.

