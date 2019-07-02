Ronceverte Considers Water Rate Increase

By Bobby Bordelon

Water rates in Ronceverte were considered, new city representatives were sworn in, a moment of silence was held for Keith Morgan, and the success of the River Festival was addressed in the Ronceverte City Council's Monday, July 1, meeting.

A recently passed increase in Lewisburg's water rates pushed Ronceverte to reconsider water rates. Lewisburg, as well as several other cities in Greenbrier County, are currently upgrading and updating water infrastructure in order to reduce unaccounted for water leaking out of the system. Ronceverte receives its water from Lewisburg, requiring the city to reconsider rates.

